OZZY OSBOURNE - Enter Halloween Costume Contest To Win An Autographed See You On The Other Side Box Set; Video Details

Channeling your inner rock star? Now's your chance to be Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne this Halloween and win a copy of his new See You On The Other Side box set, due out Friday, November 29 via Sony Legacy. Watch a video with more details below.

The Halloween costume contest launches October 23 and runs through November 1 on all Ozzy's social media channels. Ten lucky winners will receive an Ozzy autographed bone, similar to the one featured on the box set cover, and a chance to be featured in costume on Ozzy's social media. Click here for full details on the box set.

Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his 2020 European shows; he explains more in the video below.

Judas Priest will remain as support on the rescheduled European tour as part of their JP/50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary tour. Meanwhile, Ozzy’s North American dates will go on as scheduled, kicking off May 27, 2020 in Atlanta and concluding July 31 in Las Vegas.