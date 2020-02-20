OZZY OSBOURNE - "Everybody Would Like To Be Me For A Weekend"

Ozzy Osbourne will release his new solo album, Ordinary Man, tomorrow, February 21 via Epic Records. Unfortunately, the excitement of new music is being offset by health concerns, as The Prince Of Darkness battles Parkinson’s disease, and continues to deal with complications from a neck injury.

Speaking to Tom Sykes of The Daily Beast, Ozzy admitted, “The album has saved my life. Before I started work, I was just lying there thinking, ‘Poor old me.’ The album got me out of bed. Some days I’d do an hour or two, other days four or five. It was the best medicine I could have because it stopped me thinking about how I might end up a cripple.”

“When I first found out I had Parkinson’s, I thought, ‘Fuck!’ but then I thought, ‘It could be worse, I could be dead.’ The fact is... what am I going to do about it? With the time I’ve got left, I don’t want to sit around being miserable. Everybody would like to be me for a weekend. I’ve had a great life. It’s seven years since I had a drink, seven years clean and sober. Don’t smoke tobacco, don’t drink, don’t do drugs. It’s quite boring.”

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

Ordinary Man will be available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will include a unique code that will allow the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over 300 Ozzy prizes. All details on the sweepstakes can be found at ozzy.com.

Release day will see Osbourne hosting his first in-store in 10 years, set to take place at Amoeba Records in Hollywood, CA at 5 PM. To attend: purchase Ordinary Man (available on CD, LP or picture disc) in-store at Amoeba Hollywood on February 21. Please note: signing space is limited; line to purchase will form on Sunset Blvd. on February 21, before store opens at 10:30 AM. There is a limit of two copies of Ordinary Man per person for signing. No additional items will be signed at this event and no photos with the artist will be possible.

"It was a lot of fun to do though it's a lot different from my other albums," Ozzy says of the album. "We recorded it quickly, which I haven't done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed."

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"It all just came together," Ozzy explains of the guest stars. "Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing 'Ordinary Man,' it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."

"It's A Raid" and "Ordinary Man" are available for streaming below:

Videos for the singles, "Straight To Hell" and "Under The Graveyard", can be seen below: