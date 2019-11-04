OZZY OSBOURNE - Fifth Season Of The Opus Podcast Launches With "Blizzard Of Ozz", Hosted By ASTRONAUTALIS

Consequence Of Sound and Sony Music Entertainment have partnered together for another season of The Opus, a podcast that explores legendary albums and their ongoing legacy. The fifth season has officially entered the world of Darkness with the Prince himself, Ozzy Osbourne. Host Andy Bothwell, aka Astronautalis, along with a number of musicians, artists, authors, and metal heads, will delve into how his debut solo record Blizzard Of Ozz changed Ozzy's world and continues to impact music today.

After being fired from Black Sabbath in 1979, Osbourne feared his career was over. Blizzard Of Ozz changed a genre with hit singles like "Crazy Train" and "Mr. Crowley", thus shifting the direction of Osbourne's entire life.

"The Opus is nothing without its legends, and Ozzy Osbourne is certainly one of them. Millions of people from all over the world can recognize the Prince of Darkness, but very few know how truly dark things once were for the rocker," shares Consequence of Sound's Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman. "Blizzard Of Ozz is a redemption story, sure, but it wasn't an easy one for Ozzy, which is why listeners should find this season of The Opus to be quite exhilarating."

Guests throughout the season will include Zakk Wylde (Ozzy/Black Label Society), Joseph Schafer (Kerrang, Decibel, NPR), Steve Brodsky (Cave IN/Mutoid Man), Robert Ham (Portland Mercury, Consequence), Phillip Guiry (ex-Minor League Baseball executive), Chuck Klosterman (Fargo Rock City) and Beth Winegarner (author of "The Columbine Effect" and several other books on heavy metal and society).

On the new season of The Opus, Bothwell shares "I didn't grow up on Ozzy, I knew the hits, but I had never gone any deeper than that on Blizzard Of Ozz. But, after researching for this next season of The Opus, I have become a TOTAL fan! I finally understand why metal heads worship this record, and I fully accept and acknowledge Ozzy Osbourne as the Godfather of Metal, and the one true Prince of Darkness!"

Fans can stream the first episode here.