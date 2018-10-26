OZZY OSBOURNE Has Recovered From Thumb Infection; Releases Video Message

Ozzy Osbourne has recovered from his thumb infection that forced him to cancel dates from No More Tours 2 trek.





“I just want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your concern,” he said. “My thumb is fully recovered now. I am looking forward to seeing you all this New Year’s Eve at The Forum with Ozzfest.”

For the first time since its 1996 debut, Ozzfest - the annual musical event that celebrates hard rock and heavy metal - has created a special one-night-only New Year's Eve celebration to ring in 2019.

Set for Monday, December 31st at The Forum in Los Angeles, the event features headliner Ozzy Osbourne and a lineup of some of the greatest names in rock (and Ozzfest alumni): Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, and Jonathan Davis (of Korn), along with the Ozzfest debut of Body Count featuring Ice-T.

The New Year's Eve party will include an outdoor stage, along with other holiday festivities, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks. The evening will conclude with Osbourne onstage counting down to the new year!

"I asked Sharon what we're doing this New Year's Eve and she said 'WE'RE DOING FUCK ALL!" says Ozzy. So I thought 'we didn't do Ozzfest in 2018, so let's do a New Year's Eve Ozzfest'."

"What better way to celebrate New Year's Eve than with some of the greatest performers in this genre and our longtime friends Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis and Ice T," says Sharon Osbourne.

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced Ozzfest 2018 go on sale Friday, October 26th at 10 AM, PT here. Ticket prices range from $49.50 for general admission to $179.50 for a reserved seat. VIP packages are also available, details of which can be found at ozzfest.com.