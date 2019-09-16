OZZY OSBOURNE - "I've Made A New Album... It's The Greatest I've Done"; Prince Of Darkness Lands First Top 10 Song On Billboard's Hot 100 In Over Three Decades, Thanks To POST MALONE

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Ozzy Osbourne discusses his health, his relationship with wife/manager Sharon, and new music!

Ozzy believes making music again has helped save his life. He says: “I’ve made a new album and it’s helped get me back on track. I was just lying in my own self-pity for months. It’s the greatest album I’ve done.”

The record came about after he was asked to appear on a track by rapper Post Malone. “I’d never even heard of this kid," says Ozzy. "He wanted me to sing on his song 'Take What You Want', so I did and then one thing led to another. I started recording a new album with Post Malone’s producer Andrew Watt. It’s only nine tracks but it was a catalyst to get me to where I am today.”

As Ozzy played The Sun correspondent Jacqui Swift "Ordinary Man", a song from his new record, he says: “If it wasn’t for making this record I would still be on traction, thinking, ‘I’m going to be lying here for ever’. I’ve missed music so badly. My fans are so loyal and so good. Up until making the album I thought I was dying. But that got me off my a**e.”

But making studio album #12 has reminded Ozzy he is not getting any younger. “This is my first recording in a studio for ten years, so I do feel a bit out of touch. “Music goes straight online these days and that’s quicker than it takes me to write a text. It’s all about downloads and streaming now. What the f*** does that mean? What’s Spotify? I thought it was a skin problem where you woke up spotified. The album was all finished in four weeks. I said to Sharon that I didn’t feel like I’d made an album because we haven’t ended up screaming at each other.”

Read the complete interview at The Sun.

Meanwhile, on this week's Billboard Hot 100, Post Malone's "Goodbyes", featuring Young Thug, surges 10-3; his track "Circles" leaps from No. 7 to No. 4; "Take What You Want", featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott, debuts on the Hot 100 at No. 8; and former No. 1 "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)", with Swae Lee, rises 14-10.

Notably, "Take What You Want" marks Ozzy Osbourne's first Hot 100 top 10 in over 30 years, as the rock legend breaks the record for the most time between top 10s in the chart's 61-year history. All four songs appear on Post Malone's new LP Hollywood's Bleeding, which roars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Listen to "Take What You Want" below: