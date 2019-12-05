OZZY OSBOURNE - "I've Never Played The (RANDY RHOADS) Tribute Album, I Can't"; Video Interview

To coincide with the November 29th release of his new See You On The Other Side box set on Sony Legacy, Ozzy Osbourne taped a special edition of his Ozzy Speaks show for his Ozzy's Boneyard channel on SiriusXM. In the video below, Ozzy talks with good friend / guitarist, Billy Morrison and SiriusXM host, Jose Mangin.

While looking at the tracklisting, Ozzy states, "You know, I've never played the Tribute album, I can't. Because it's Randy Rhoads' last gig with me. Every time I got up, I can't play it. I just cannot play it."

Fans can also watch a special preview of one of the 12 AR (Augmented Reality) experiences from the set, below. Click here to order the box set.

The See You On The Other Side box set is the definitive vinyl collection of all of his original solo material (see the contents in the unboxing video below). The package includes 16 albums of 24 Pieces of vinyl (173 songs total), a 7" flexi disc, 10 posters, 12 AR (Augmented Reality) experiences, and an individually numbered vellum certificate of authenticity, personally autographed by Ozzy Osbourne.

The box set will be followed by the release of Ozzy's new album, Ordinary Man, due out on Epic Records in early 2020; it marks Osbourne's first new solo music in almost 10 years. The album has been previewed by two singles, "Under The Graveyard," a massive ballad that builds into a searing rocker, which arrived two weeks ago and garnered more than 2.8M global streams in its first week, and the full-on rocker "Straight To Hell," where Ozzy takes listeners to the heart of darkness - "Something is missing and you don't know why" - with Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash along for this devilish ride, delivering scorched-earth riffs.

Look for Osbourne's No More Tours 2 tour to resume in May 2020.