OZZY OSBOURNE - “It’s Crazy That Anyone Would Think I’d Be In League With The Devil”

Legendary Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne spoke to the The Guardian, to promote his headlining appearance at the UK’s famous Download Festival on June 10th. Here are a few excerpts from the chat:

Ozzy on sobriety:

“I am so pleased I gave up drinking. At one point, I never ever imagined going a day. I was a raging alcoholic. When I used to drink booze, I’d buy a Ferrari or whatever, and Sharon would always be getting rid of them so I didn’t do anything stupid when I was drunk.”

On Black Sabbath:

“I’d like to be remembered for the work I did with Black Sabbath. I’m so proud of the music. But to be honest, just being remembered would be an achievement to me. I come from Aston in Birmingham, y’know? I used to play on bombsites. I don’t get to go back very often, but I went back for some BBC show once. There’s a guy living in the house I grew up in, and they charge people £200 to sleep in the bedroom I had as a kid.”

Ozzy on his favourite band:

“I thought I was going to fucking die when I met Paul McCartney. The Beatles are my favourite band. They’re the reason I got into music. And he’s a lovely man. Some people say he’s not, but I don’t give a shit. He was lovely to me.”

The Prince Of Darkness:

“It’s crazy that anyone would think I’d be in league with the devil, because I’m terrified of all kinds of shit. I’m very superstitious. I have to try not to be, otherwise I wouldn’t leave the house.”

Read more at The Guardian.

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Osbourne says about his final tour. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

