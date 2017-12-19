OZZY OSBOURNE Launches Virtual Donor Drive To Find Bone Marrow Donors In Fight Against Blood Cancer

Ozzy Osbourne has set up a virtual donor drive to help find suitable bone marrow donors to fight against blood cancer, reports Indiana University's The Penn Online.

The 69-year-old rocker has launched a drive on the website DKMS.org, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending blood cancer and blood disorders, by raising awareness and recruiting life-saving bone marrow donors who will help give someone a chance of surviving their illness.

Ozzy's page has been set up through his work with charity Love Hope Strength, which was founded by The Alarm frontman Mike Peters, who is himself a two-time cancer survivor.

A short statement from Ozzy on his virtual donor drive reads: "Please do me a favor and see if you are eligible to register with Love Hope Strength to be a life saving marrow donor for a potential patient in need of a bone marrow match!"

Read more at thepenn.org, and visit Ozzy's virtual donor drive page here.