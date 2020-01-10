OZZY OSBOURNE - New Song "Ordinary Man" Featuring ELTON JOHN Streaming

According to a recent update from Sharon Osbourne, her husband Ozzy Osbourne and music legend Elton John have collaborated on a song together. She revealed the news on The Talk remarking, “There is new music and it's great. He's got his friends playing on it. He’s doing a song with Elton [John]. There is so much good stuff.”

The song, "Ordinary Man", is available for streaming below.

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that his new album, Ordinary Man, is available for pre-save and pre-order. The artwork for the album can be seen below. A February 21 release via Epic Records is expected.

Ordinary Man was recorded in Los Angeles and features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.

In the video below, Chad Smith talks to Lyndsey Parker of SiriusXM's Volume West about the new album's title track, which features Elton John, Duff McKagan, and Slash:

Videos for the singles, "Straight To Hell" and "Under The Graveyard", can be seen below: