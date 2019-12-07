OZZY OSBOURNE Offers $25,000 Reward In RANDY RHOADS Robbery

Earlier this month, it was reported that gear belonging to late guitar legend Randy Rhoads was stolen from the Musonia School Of Music in North Hollywood, CA, which was founded over 70 years ago by Rhoads' mother, Delores.



Ozzy Osbourne has offered up $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items according to Facebook.

“As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in N. Hollywood, CA (the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar) was viciously robbed on Thanksgiving night. Musonia was run by Randy’s late mother, Delores, and after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a pilgrimage to his fans from all over the world. It is a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy. As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy’s first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family. I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I’ve decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items. For information regarding the theft or return of these items please contact: Nick D’Argenzio Phone: 818-281-7893 E-Mail: nickdargenzio@gmail.com

Here is a list and images of the items that were taken:

· Randy Rhoads’ First Electric Guitar Owned, Harmony Rocket Est. 1963

· Randy Rhoads’ Original Quiet Riot Gear - Peavey Amp Head, 1970s

· Randy Rhoads Series Marshall Head, Rare Protoype No. 1 or 2 given to the family by Marshall Company.

· Delores Rhoads’ First Trumpet, a Prewar/Great Depression Era Silver Fresh Besson Trumpet. This was given to her as a child by her medical doctor father in exchange for medical services as a barter during the great depression. This subsequently sparked Delores Rhoads long lived music career.

· 40 years of fan gifts to the Rhoads Family, memorabilia, all photos of Randy Rhoads, the Osbournes, Delores Rhoads, and miscellaneous instruments were taken. The photo shown in the main room was cleared out.”

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke with Kelle Rhoads, brother of Randy and Director of the Musonia School Of Music about the recent robbery. Listen to the interview below.

"This would have occurred somewhere after Thanksgiving and before the next morning, so in the middle of the night on the 28th of November 2019, says Kelle. "We were aware of it on Friday the next day when somebody that works down in the backyard called me and said, 'you've been broken into'. It was devastating. It's bad, the Rhodes family essentially has no more pictures or memories, there's no more memorabilia or pictures or anything about my brother Randy, it's all gone, it's devastating. Also, the cabinetry of the school was vandalized, if anybody has been here they'll recognize we had beautiful wood cabinets and the ones in the grand salon had glass in them - well these people didn't break any glass but they took a crowbar and a chisel to the wooden cabinets and just completely disfigured the drawers, it's sickening to even think about it."