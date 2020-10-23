OZZY OSBOURNE On EDDIE VAN HALEN - "He Phoned Me Up One Time, Asked Me If I Wanted To Sing In His Band"; Audio

Ozzy Osbourne sat down with co-host Billy Morrison for another episode of Ozzy Speaks on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard. Throughout the episode Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison remembered Eddie Van Halen and played some of their favorite Van Halen songs.

The Ozzy Speaks episode, which premiered on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard on Thursday, October 22, is available On Demand on the SiriusXM app and will rebroadcast on Ozzy’s Boneyard throughout the weekend. Find the full episode here.

Listen to a sample below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard / SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks:

(Eddie Van Halen photo - Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)