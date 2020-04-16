OZZY OSBOURNE On Possible Las Vegas Residency - "If I Ever Have To Do That, That Will Be Interesting, Because I Don’t Like Doing More Than One Night At One Place"

In a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, Ozzy Osbourne is asked if his upcoming shows will be his last live run.

“Well, what I said was I’m not touring the world any more," says Ozzy. "I can’t. I’ll do shows instead of going on a world tour. By the time I go to Europe I’m usually burnt out, so I’m going to do a European tour then take a break for as much as I want.

“Do you know what the thing is now? Everyone does this thing in Las Vegas. If I ever have to do that, that will be interesting, because I don’t like doing more than one night at one place.”

Read the full interview at Classic Rock.

Ozzy is donating 10 per cent of the profits from his tour merch to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease through funded research and ensuring the development of improved therapies for those living with Parkinson's today.

Ozzy's own Parkinson's disease diagnosis was made public back in January. He revealed it was first diagnosed back in 2003. Ozzy told the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview, “I’m not dying from Parkinson’s. I’ve been working with it most of my life. I’ve cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read ‘Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,’ you wouldn’t go, ‘Oh, my God!’ You’d go, 'Well, it finally caught up with him.'"

In regards to Ozzy's donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, a message reads: "Past tours exclusive merch last bits of remaining stock available until sold out! April is #ParkinsonsAwarenessMonth so 10% of ALL sales going directly to the @MichaelJFoxOrg for #Parkinsons research. Shop now at ebay.com/str/ozzfest."