OZZY OSBOURNE - Ordinary Man Available On Cassette, Collect All 4 Covers

Ordinary Man marks Ozzy Osbourne's first new solo music in almost 10 years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who’s-who of Ozzy's friends and collaborators including Elton John, Slash, and Post Malone.

In addition to digital, CD, and vinyl formats, Ordinary Man is now available on cassette - with four different covers - which can be seen below. Order your tapes now at this location.

Ordinary Man Tracklisting:

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott