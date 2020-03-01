OZZY OSBOURNE - Ordinary Man Matches Highest Debut Ever On US Charts

According to Billboard, Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, granting the rock legend his eighth top 10 album, and matches his highest rank ever on the list (2007’s Black Rain which ended up selling over 500,000 copies in the US and 100,000 in Canada). The set starts with 77,000 equivalent album units earned, with 65,000 of that sum in album sales. His last studio album, 2010’s Scream, debuted and peaked at No. 4.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

A new 8-bit video game dedicated to the singer has been released here called Legend of Ozzy.

“Use the arrows to avoid monsters - wolves, devils and evil eyes,” the game details. “Your hunger is everlasting. Collect the blood to survive longer When you get hurt, the power of magical green crosses can help you heal your wounds. Gather the coins to show your worth to the rest of the world.”

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott