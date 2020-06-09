OZZY OSBOURNE - Ozzy & Jack's World Detour Coming To AXS TV In July; Video Trailer

AXS TV will air all three seasons of the popular reality series, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, this summer. The show features everyone’s favorite heavy metal father and son Ozzy Osbourne and Jack Osbourne. The series joins the network’s sizzling summer lineup and will premiere on July 2 at 9 PM, ET/6 PM, PT. A+E Networks, Osbourne Media, and T Group Media produce the series. Watch a trailer video below.

The fun-filled series will follow the duo as they strike out on a journey across the country and around the globe. The indelible rockers will be hitting the road in an RV to take viewers along as they check off items on their unique bucket list.

According to a press release, they’ll count on local experts at various sites and legendary landmarks like “a funeral museum, a medical oddities collection, an abandoned penitentiary, a Sin City summit with Billy Idol, a dip in the Fountain of Youth,” and more.

The pair will visit a lengthy list of interesting and quirky locales on their trek. Some of the places they’ll stop at include The Alamo, and a trip to the alleged extraterrestrial crash site just outside of Area 51 in Roswell, NM. International hotspots include checking out Superhenge in the UK, crafting a kitana blade in Japan, and a visit to Ernest Hemingway’s estate in Cuba – complete with an effort to snag some authentic Cuban cigars. They will race around a NASCAR track, sail on a Noah’s Ark replica, visit haunted houses in New Orleans and the adventures keep rolling along.

The pairs daughter/sister Kelly Osbourne will also pop in now and then, along with Ozzy’s grandchildren. The heavy metal family will pull out all the stops to experience the trip of a lifetime.

“Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour is the perfect summer series, packed with fun, adventure, and some truly incredible sights,” said Sarah Weidman, Head of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV in a statement. “We’re excited to be able to provide our viewers with unique programming that celebrates the celebrity lifestyle, taking fans beyond the stage and into the personal lives of some of their favorite entertainers, as we show them a side of these larger-than-life figures that few ever get to see.”

Watch the Osbourne expeditions unfold every Thursday, starting on July 2 at 9 PM, ET/6 PM, PT on AXS TV.

(Photo - AXS TV)