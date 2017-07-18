OZZY OSBOURNE Performs With ZAKK WYLDE At Chicago Open Air; Video

On July 16th, Ozzy Osbourne performed his second solo show since wrapping up The End tour cycle with Black Sabbath earlier this year. Fan-filmed video from the Chicago Open Air festival in Bridgeview, Illinois, featuring Ozzy, guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson on bass, keyboardist Adam Wakeman, and drummer Tommy Clufetos (who also toured with Sabbath), is available for streaming below.

Upcoming Ozzy tour dates:

August

9 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

21 - Cartersville, IL - Moonstock Festival

In a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune, Wylde talked about a possible new Ozzy solo album.

"My relationship with Ozzy and Mrs. O (Sharon Osbourne) is if they call me up and say 'Bring eggs and milk over and clean the dog run' I do it. If Oz wants to do another record then we knock it out. We haven't spoken yet about a record. Basically, right now it's about the shows."