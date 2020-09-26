OZZY OSBOURNE - Preview Of Ozzy & Jack's World Detour Season 2 Premiere Available

Season 2 of Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, featuring Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack, begins on October 1 at 9/8c on AXS TV. In the season premiere, Ozzy and Jack are hitting the road, traveling the states from Florida to Alaska and everything in between. And they're doing it, per Ozzy's request, in a vintage 1973 GMC camper--the same RV Ozzy toured in with Black Sabbath when his career in America was just beginning. At their Key West starting point, Ozzy and Jack do some deep sea fishing, pay a visit to Robert the Haunted Doll (where they pick up a souvenir mascot to ride up front in their GMC), hunt for pythons in the Everglades, and drive by Mar-a-Lago, President Trump's Winter White House.

Get a sneak peek of their adventure out at sea below.

Ozzy is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his Blizzard Of Ozz album. To purchase Blizzard Of Ozz, click here; for the special black and red swirl vinyl version of Blizzard (available exclusively at Best Buy on October 23), pre-order here.

A selection of commemorative Blizzard Of Ozz merchandise (t-shirts, jersey and a track jacket) is available via Ozzy's website.

