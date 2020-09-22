OZZY OSBOURNE's 3-Year Old Granddaughter Contracts COVID-19 - "She Got It From Somebody Who Works For My Son," Says SHARON OSBOURNE

ET Canada is reporting that Sharon Osbourne is in quarantine after her granddaughter, Minnie, contracted COVID-19.

Joining in on Monday’s episode of The Talk via video-link, the co-host explained why she was not able to appear live in-studio.

“I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters [Minnie] has come down with COVID,” she revealed.

Assuring fans that the 3-year-old is doing okay, Osbourne continued, “She’s doing good. I don’t have it. Her daddy [Jack Osbourne] doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don’t. She got it from somebody who works for my son.”

