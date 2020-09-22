OZZY OSBOURNE's 3-Year Old Granddaughter Contracts COVID-19 - "She Got It From Somebody Who Works For My Son," Says SHARON OSBOURNE
September 22, 2020, 42 minutes ago
ET Canada is reporting that Sharon Osbourne is in quarantine after her granddaughter, Minnie, contracted COVID-19.
Joining in on Monday’s episode of The Talk via video-link, the co-host explained why she was not able to appear live in-studio.
“I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters [Minnie] has come down with COVID,” she revealed.
Assuring fans that the 3-year-old is doing okay, Osbourne continued, “She’s doing good. I don’t have it. Her daddy [Jack Osbourne] doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don’t. She got it from somebody who works for my son.”
Read more and see video at ET Canada.