OZZY OSBOURNE's New Year's Eve Ozzfest Among Top Draws To Ring In 2019

The traditions are countless when it comes to celebrating New Year’s Eve throughout the world, reports Pollstar. The annual ringing-in of the new year is perhaps the quintessential live experience – and rock ‘n’ roll, with its many diverse styles, is a huge part of the tradition.

On New Year’s Eve, the Forum in Los Angeles hosted a high-profile sold-out rock concert to ring in 2019. The Inglewood arena welcomed 12,465 hard rock and heavy metal fans to Ozzfest, a one-night-only event featuring Ozzy Osbourne along with alumni from past Ozzfest tours in a main stage lineup. Ticket sales from the Live Nation-produced concert totalled $1.2 million with tickets priced from a low of $59.50 to $179.50.

In a press release last October announcing the concert, Ozzy remarked, “So I thought, we didn’t do Ozzfest in 2018, so let’s do a New Year’s Eve Ozzfest.” Sharon Osbourne added at the time, “What better way to celebrate New Year’s Eve than with some of the greatest performers in this genre and our longtime friends Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis (of Korn) and Ice-T (with Body Count, the only band making an Ozzfest debut).”

The single-show New Year’s Eve event in L.A. was a departure for the Ozzfest brand that debuted in 1996 with Ozzy-led festival dates in two U.S. amphitheaters. Although just a two-city event in its inaugural year, from 1997 through 2007 Osbourne and the other artists in the festival lineup took to the road for multiple-date tours. Beginning in 2008, Ozzfest varied in scope during the following decade – a one-day event in some years, a string of dates in others and sometimes skipping a year altogether.

Ozzy has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour on doctors' orders.

This follows a previous announcement that Osbourne was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu. After seeing his physician again, Ozzy has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.

Statement from Ozzy: "I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It's being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy."

The postponed shows are as follows:

January

30 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

February

1 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

5 - Newcastle, UK - Metro Radio Arena

7 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

9 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

11 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

13 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

19 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericcson Globe

24 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena

27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

March

1 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

Concert-goers should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honoured for the rescheduled dates (details of which will be announced in the coming months). Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

The tour resumes on Sunday, March 9th in Australia. Shows will follow in New Zealand and Japan before a two-month North American leg.