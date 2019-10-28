OZZY OSBOURNE's Wife / Manager SHARON OSBOURNE Says New Album Due In January

According to Sharon Osbourne - the wife and manager of Ozzy Osbourne - his new solo album is less than three months away.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Sharon spoke about Ozzy's health, saying: "He's getting there. He had a very, very bad accident this year, but he's getting there. He's just finished an album, and the album is coming out in January (2020). And he's doing good. He's very excited about the duet he did with Post (Malone) and also Travis Scott. It's doing great. It's at Top 40 radio, and it's climbing up every week. It's doing good."

Learn more in the video below:

Ozzy Osbourne continues to basque in the success of his most recent collaboration with hip-hop artist Post Malone and the song “Take What You Want,” which debuted at No. 8 on the September 21st Billboard Hot 100. The appearance is Osbourne’s first Top 10 hit on the Hot 100 since his Lita Ford duet “Close My Eyes Forever” reached No. 8 in 1989, marking the longest break between Top 10 hits in the chart's history. Osbourne has now scored at least one Hot 100 hit in four consecutive decades.

“Post has been a huge Ozzy fan since he was a kid,” Louis Bell, who co-produced the song with Andrew Watt, tells Billboard. “This was definitely a dream come true for him.”

Watt helped bring the pair together after meeting the Black Sabbath leader’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, at a friend’s party and pitching her on the idea of Post and Ozzy collaborating together. Watt tells Billboard that the interest was immediate, but though the follow-through took a bit longer.

“Kelly played him the tape and he loved it, but then I didn’t hear anything for a while,” Watt remembers. “I kept texting Kelly over and over again, and all of a sudden, we got the text from her that said, ‘Dad’s going to do the song. He loves it.’”

Listen to "Take What You Want" below: