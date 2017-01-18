OZZY OSBOURNE, SLAYER, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, And More Set To Perform At Rock USA Festival

The rapidly growing Rock USA is returning again to Oshkosh, Wisconsin. In its seventh year, Rock USA is bigger now than it has ever been before, with superstars like Ozzy Osbourne, Avenged Sevenfold, Slayer and Korn taking the stage July 13th-15th.

"Last year was a pivotal point in the history of this festival," says Derek Liebhauser, promoter of Rock USA. "We made some big decisions to enhance the overall festival experience for our fan. The response has been overwhelming for us." Things like adding bands, shortening breaks, lengthening sets, and honing in on the talent mix are among the changes that have driven this festival into its rapid growth.

Additionally, in 2017, Rock USA is curating a brand new food and beverage experience for the festival in partnership with Southern Hospitality Concessions. With this experience will come a unique and customized approach to event food and beverage services. "I think our fans are going to be really excited about this change with gourmet food, local flare, craft beers, unique cocktails, and so on," says Liebhauser. "Couple this with our line up and festival experience and you have a truly unique event."

Volbeat, Stone Sour, Megadeth, Lamb Of God, The Pretty Reckless and Anthrax will join the massive lineup in Oshkosh.

Located on a gorgeous 350-acre plot of land, Rock USA provides the perfect location for a music festival accompanied by an unforgettable camping experience.

When you combine the lineup, camping, food, and beverage experiences of Rock USA, it is clear why rock fans are choosing this festival as their favorite event of the summer. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 25th at 3 PM at this location.