OZZY OSBOURNE Teases East Coast Ozzfest 2018

Ozzy Osbourne is teasing that a 2018 edition of his namesake music festival Ozzfest could land in the New York area this year.

"Who would like to see an Ozzfest in the New York area this year?," asks Ozzy in an online post.

Post your answers via Ozzy's Facebook posting below: Ozzy performs next on June 26th at Impact Festival in Krakow, Poland. Find his complete live itinerary here.Ozzy recently told ITV News that he'd be open to performing at the opening ceremony of the next Commonwealth Games - to be held from August 27th - July 7th, 2022 in Birmingham, England - the city where his legendary band Black Sabbath formed in 1968.

“That would be fantastic, wouldn't it,? said Ozzy.

Tony Iommi seems to be on board with the idea, telling Birmingham Live: "I think that it would be a great thing to do to help represent Birmingham. I’m up for it! Let’s see what happens!”

Black Sabbath disbanded in 2017, playing their final show in Birmingham.