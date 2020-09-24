OZZY OSBOURNE - The Best Of Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, Season 2 Begins October 1; Video Trailer

Season 2 of Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, featuring Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack, begins on October 1 at 9/8c on AXS TV. Watch a trailer below:

Ozzy is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his Blizzard Of Ozz album. To purchase Blizzard Of Ozz, click here; for the special black and red swirl vinyl version of Blizzard (available exclusively at Best Buy on October 23), pre-order here.

A selection of commemorative Blizzard Of Ozz merchandise (t-shirts, jersey and a track jacket) is available via Ozzy's website.

Blizzard Of Ozz 40th anniversary edition tracklisting:

"I Don't Know"

"Crazy Train"

"Goodbye to Romance"

"Dee"

"Suicide Solution"

"Mr. Crowley"

"No Bone Movies"

"Revelation (Mother Earth)"

"Steal Away (The Night)"

"You Looking At Me, Looking At You" (current bonus track - originally the b-side to "Crazy Train")

"Goodbye To Romance" [2010 Guitar & Vocal Mix] (current bonus track)

"RR" [Outtake from "Blizzard Of Ozz" Sessions] (current bonus track)

New bonus tracks (never before available):

"I Don't Know" - from Ozzy Live

"Crazy Train" - from Ozzy Live

"Mr. Crowley" - from Ozzy Live

"Revelation (Mother Earth)" - from Ozzy Live

"Steal Away (The Night)" - from Ozzy Live

"Suicide Solution" - from Ozzy Live

"You Said It All" (live) - from Mr Crowley EP

Live & Loud DVD tracklisting:

"I Don't Want To Change The World"

"Desire"

"Mr. Crowley"

"I Don't Know"

"Road To Nowhere"

"Flying High Again"

"Paranoid"

"Suicide Solution"

"Goodbye To Romance"

"Shot In The Dark"

"No More Tears"

"Miracle Man"

"War Pigs"

"Bark At The Moon"

"Mama, I'm Coming Home"

"Crazy Train"

"Black Sabbath"

"Changes"

Live At Budokan DVD tracklisting:

"I Don't Know"

"That I Never Had"

"Believer"

"Junkie"

"Mr. Crowley"

"Gets Me Through"

"Suicide Solution" (Osbourne, Rhoads, Daisley)

"No More Tears"

"I Don't Want To Change The World"

"Road To Nowhere"

"Crazy Train"

"Mama, I'm Coming Home"

Encores:

"Bark At The Moon"

"Paranoid"