OZZY OSBOURNE To Release Cinematic Music Video For #1 Rock Radio Hit "Under The Graveyard" This Thursday; Teaser Streaming

Earlier this month, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne had the #1 Rock Song in the US as his single "Under The Graveyard" captured the #1 position on the Rock Radio Chart. This marked his third #1 on this chart and his first in 10 years.

An official cinematic music video for "Under The Graveyard" will be released this Thursday, December 19, and you can watch a teaser below:

"Under The Graveyard" will be featured on Ozzy's forthcoming album, Ordinary Man, due out on Epic Records in early 2020. Get the song here, and listen below.

Ozzy previously unleashed "Straight To Hell," the album's second single featuring Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. Ozzy also joined Post Malone to perform their record-breaking collaboration "Take What You Want" in front of a sold-out audience at the Forum in Los Angeles (November 21st) and to a national audience on ABC's American Music Awards (Novermber 24th).

Ordinary Man was recorded in Los Angeles and features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.