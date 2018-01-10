OZZY OSBOURNE Visits Christian Theme Park, The Ark Encounter - "How Did Noah Keep A T-Rex In A Cage?"

Ozzy Osbourne and his son, Jack, visited the popular Kentucky Christian attraction The Ark Encounter as part of their TV show, Ozzy And Jack's World Detour, reports Christian Post. The creationist museum confirmed their visit.

"Me on Easter Sunday going to a f—ing ark?" Ozzy said on his show as he and Jack drove through Grant County. "My people will never believe it."

When arriving at the Noah's Ark replica, the two made some remarks on the enormity of the Bible figure's task of building the ark. "How did Noah keep a T-Rex in a cage?" Ozzy genuinely inquired. "You know, I've thought long and hard about this and I figured it out," Jack responded. "T-Rex had little tiny arms. They can't pick locks."

The apologetics ministry behind The Ark Encounter, Answers In Genesis, confirmed that the controversial Black Sabbath rock star was in fact at its site in an attempt to restore his relationship with his son.

Read more at Christian Post. Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour airs Wednesday nights at 10 PM, ET/PT on A&E.