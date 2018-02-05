OZZY OSBOURNE Welcomes Eighth Grandchild As JACK OSBOURNE's Wife Gives Birth To Baby Girl

"Hey everyone meet Minnie! She’s the newest member of my girls only squad," writes Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne on his Facebook page. Jack also shared the following picture of his new daughter, Minnie Theodora Osbourne, born February 3, 2018.

Minnie is the third child (and daughter) for Jack and his wife Lisa Stelly. Minnie also becomes Ozzy Osbourne's eighth grandchild.

In other news, Deadline is reporting that Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour is coming back for a third go-round. A&E has ordered eight episodes of the father-son reality series, starring heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, with a premiere tentatively slated for summer.

Jack Osbourne announced the renewal on Facebook (see below). “Everyone keeps asking if we’re doing a season 3 of World Detour… well guess what today is? Day 1 of season 3 baby!!! Woooohoooo!”

The series follows the Osbournes they hit the road on a father-son journey they’ve waited years to take. Season 2 saw the duo visiting Disaster City, Texas, testing their battle skills while riding in a tank, and hunting for pythons in Florida, among other adventures.

Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour is produced for A&E Network by Osbourne Media with T Group Productions. Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski are executive producers for Osbourne Media. Jenny Daly, Rob Lobl and R. Greg Johnston serve as executive producers for T Group Productions.