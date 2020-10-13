OZZY OSBOURNE Will Be Back On Stage In 2022 - "He's In The Studio Right Now Doing A New Album," Confirms SHARON OSBOURNE

Sharon Osbourne has exclusively confirmed to Planet Rock that Ozzy Osbourne will be back on stage and tour the UK in 2022. Promoting their work with The Prince’s Trust, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne caught up with Wyatt for a My Planet Rocks special, which aired on Planet Rock Sunday.

Naturally, the wide-ranging chat moved to Ozzy’s wellbeing following his series of health setbacks over the past two years, including a potentially deadly staph infection in his hand, pneumonia, a serious fall in his bedroom and his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Asked by Wyatt how he’s doing health-wise, Ozzy said: “I’m having physiotherapy five days a week, I’m slowly but surely getting… ask Sharon, she can say how I’m doing better than I can.”

Sharon chipped in: “For Ozzy when everybody had to go in lockdown, it kind of set him back because he couldn’t do his physiotherapy. He had nearly five months of no physio and in those five months I think all he and I did was lie on the couch, watch TV and eat. It kind of set him back but he’s back to where he was before the pandemic. Since he's been back working with the physio and every day I see an improvement, but it's hard for Ozzy because you don't see yourself as you really are. He's getting there, he is. He will be back and be on that stage!”

Commenting on the surge of gigs that will potentially happen once the COVID-19 situation allows, Ozzy said: “When they do get the vaccine and people do start going (to gigs), can you imagine how many tours are going to be out at once?!”

When Wyatt said promoters will struggle to find available venues, Sharon added: “Well that’s the thing right now. No, honestly, you got it right because everybody's booking their tours again for like 2022, and to find availabilities right now, it's crazy! Agents and facilities are going nuts, trying to get everybody back. It will be exciting. I think it will be a very exciting time when bands do go back and it'll be joyous.”

“Ozzy’s tour has been rebooked,” Sharon said. “The British tour, he'll be back in (20)22. You know, we just carry on as normal. We've been doing loads of TV shows here and you've got to just keep going until Ozzy can go back live. He’s in the studio right now doing a new album!"

She continued: “We're going to do a movie of Ozzy's life story and he's got to do the soundtrack to that... so I’ll keep him busy, let's put it that way!”