OZZY OSBOURNE Will Be Back On Stage "Soon; There's Something Coming Up"

According to Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly Osbourne, the music legend will be back on stage "Soon... I can't say exactly what, but soon. There's something coming up."

Kelly Osbourne has been quoted by the Irish Examiner as saying her father "is on the mend, he’s getting there. It’s been a process but he’s definitely getting there."

Ozzy Osbourne and close friend, guitarist Billy Morrison caught up in conversation today on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (ch.38) and played some of their favorite hard rock and heavy metal. The two also discussed new music, upcoming tour plans and Ozzy’s recovery, which he cites as contributing to 2019 being one of the “most fucked up years of my life!”

Footage from SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (ch. 38) can be seen below: