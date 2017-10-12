OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE To Host Ozzfest Pop-Up Store In Redlands, California This Saturday

With only three weeks to go before the Ozzfest Meets Knotfest two-day festival on November 4th and 5th at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore, metal fans will get the exclusive opportunity to shop special classic Ozzfest, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath merchandise in a pop-up store from 12 noon - 5 PM on Saturday, October 14th.

The Orange County Register reports that the shop will be located at the KCAL 96.7/FM station at 1940 Orange Tree Lane, No. 200, in Redlands and earlier this week, festival organizer and curator Sharon Osbourne confirmed that both she and Ozzy will be on site to greet fans as they shop the store, nosh on food truck eats, listen to life music and win prizes.

Pop-up store patrons will also have the opportunity to purchase special Ozzfest Festival tickets starting at $20 inside the on-site Live Nation tent.

A video trailer for Ozzfest Meets Knotfest is available for streaming below. Special pre-fest kickoff Friday, November 3rd for all ticketed campers. Tickets are on sale now at Ozzfest.com and Knotfest.com.

Ozzy Osbourne: “Last year's show with Black Sabbath was just incredible and I'm thrilled to be coming back this year with Zakk, Tommy, Blasko and Adam to headline the 21st anniversary of Ozzfest."

Slipknot’s Clown: "It's that incredible time again where Ozzfest and Knotfest meet up to bring all music fans together for two days of rock and roll. Let's not forget the beautiful culture we are involved in and the history that is being written. Join the true passion of our concepts. I'll see you there. Stay (sic)."

Sharon Osbourne: "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest is coming back for another round. Last year we had over 75,000 people attend and we have another great lineup this year with Ozzy's first solo show in L.A. in more than six years. This is not just another show... it's Ozzfest Meets Knotfest! And this year's event means the world to me as we'll be amongst friends like Prophets Of Rage, Rob Zombie, Deftones, Marilyn Manson and Stone Sour... it's going to be another amazing weekend."

Corey Taylor (Slipknot/Stone Sour): "Knotfest was never supposed to be exclusively about Slipknot. It was always about the things that fueled the spirit of Slipknot: music, art, passion, insanity, and the tribes that give it power. So it would make sense for Knotfest to carry on these ideas, even without Slipknot. Because these things are the gasoline of creativity, and there's plenty to go around, with plenty of great bands, acts and things to see. Teaming up again with Ozzfest means another weekend of the biggest, baddest, loudest and best. I hope you all will join us; it's going to be (sic)."

The multi-stage, two-day weekend camping event will include more than 40 acts:

Ozzfest - Saturday, November 4th

Main Stage - Ozzy Osbourne, Prophets Of Rage, Deftones, Children Of Bodom, Orange Goblin

Second Stage - Kreator, Baroness, High On Fire, Iron Reagan, 1349, Havok, Kyng, Tombs, Night Demon, Thrown Into Exile

Nuclear Blast Extreme Stage - Possessed, Suffocation, Fallujah, Rings Of Saturn

Knotfest - Sunday, November 5th

Main Stage - Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Stone Sour, Eighteen Visions, Prayers

Second Stage - Testament, Life Of Agony, Black Dahlia Murder, Upon A Burning Body, Goatwhore, Death Angel, Code Orange, ONI, Stitched Up Heart, DED

Nuclear Blast Extreme Stage - Repulsion, Exhumed, Warbringer, Ghoul

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)