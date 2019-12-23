OZZY & SHARON Saved From The Christmas Dinner Table Thanks To Care Home Staff

Sharon and Ozzy, named after the TV personality and her Black Sabbath frontman husband, have joined the growing menagerie at the Abbeyfield Society’s Armstrong House in Bamburgh, reports Northumberland Gazette.

The supported housing facility overlooking Bamburgh Castle already has two cheeky alpaca brothers called John and David, as well as a flock of hens, which roam the grounds.

Now Sharon and Ozzy are revelling in their newfound freedom and looking forward to enjoying Christmas without the fear of being given the chop.

The black and white Cröllwitzer turkeys owe their lives to house manager Paula Lingwood. She had ordered a free-range turkey for the house’s Christmas table. But rather than eating it she decided she wanted to spare it and give it a forever home at Armstrong House.

She said: “I saw the turkey pardon carried out by President Trump at Thanksgiving, and I couldn’t stop thinking about the turkey we’d ordered for Christmas. Christmas is about forgiveness and compassion, so I decided as it’s the season of goodwill to all things, we should ‘pardon’ our turkey too."

(Photo of Armstrong House resident Rennie Porteous, with Ozzy and Sharon the turkeys, by Paul Norris)