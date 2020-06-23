PAGAN'S MIND Guitarist JORN VIGGO LOFSTAD Talks New Band THE REVIVAL, Looks Back On Working With FLOOR JANSEN In NORTHWARD On The Right To Rock Podcast; Audio Streaming

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast The Corona Files (episode # 33), featuring Pagan's Mind / Northward guitarist Jorn Viggo Lofstad. He discusss life in Oslo, Norway during the pandemic, as well as his recently announced new band, The Revival. Jorn also discusses his time with vocalist Jorn Lande and his band Northward featuring Nightwish singer Floor Jansen. Lastly, he gives a Pagans' Mind update and his thoughts behind new music with the band.

Northward's self-titled debut album was released in October 2018. Stepping free from all boundaries, Northward's sound is strong, euphoric and straight in the tradition of Skunk Anansie, Foo Fighters and Alter Bridge but also older bands such as Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin, the music comes straight to the point and makes no compromises.

With the help of producer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, etc.), who mixed the record, they forged a raw diamond composed of heavy riffs and Floor's incomparable voice, free from influences of the musicians' main bands. And although the songs had originally been written in 2008, they just felt as fresh and alive upon a second hearing, as they had on the very first day of their creation. "The music is melodic, but also in your face and kick ass rock. Cool riffs, good melodies, tasteful arrangements. We would simply like to call it 'Good Music'", commented the singer and adds: "We wanted to explore a stripped down sound, with drums, bass, guitar and vocals. Not the heavy layers of keyboards, choirs etc."

Alongside Floor Jansen and Jorn Viggo Lofstad, Morty Black (TNT) handled bass duties, while drums were handled by Jango Nilsen and Stian Kristoffersen (Pagan's Mind). You will also hear a guest appearance by Floor's sister Irene Jansen, singing a duet on the song "Drifting Islands". And finally, Ronny Tegner from Pagan's Mind played the piano on one song.

Tracklisting:

"While Love Died"

"Get What You Give"

"Storm In A Glass"

"Drifting Islands"

"Paragon"

"Let Me Out"

"Big Boy"

"Timebomb"

"Bridle Passion"

"I Need"

"Northward"

"Get What You Give" lyric video:

"While Love Died" video:

"I Need"