PAIN Mastermind PETER TÄGTGREN Working On Next HYPOCRISY Album; New Project In The Works For 2021

On the heels of the announcement that he and Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann have decided to end their collaboration on Lindemann, Pain / Hypocrisy mastermind Peter Tägtgren has issued a brief update:

"Vacation days are over. Working on a new project that will be out next year, and of course new Hypocrisy as well."

According to the statement announcing Lindemann's parting of ways, a live DVD of their show in Moscow 2020, which will be released in spring 2021. Till Lindemann will be active under the name Lindemann within a new set-up in the future.

Stay tuned for updates.

Tägtgren launched Hypocrisy in 1991 and has released 12 albums. The band's latest album, End Of Disclosure, was released in 2013 via Nuclear Blast. Pain, which started out as Tägtgren's industrial hobby project in 1997, has released six albums, the latest one being Coming Home from 2016.