PAIN OF SALVATION Hit The Charts With In The Passing Light Of Day

Swedish progressive rock/metal innovators, Pain Of Salvation, released their new album, In The Passing Light Of Day, on January 13th via InsideOut Music. Order the album at this location.

The album has entered the national sales charts in various countries, reaching the highest entries in the band's history as follows:

Germany: #28

France: #70

The Netherlands: #86

Italy: #56

Switzerland: #28

Belgium (Flemish charts): #82

Belgium (Wallonian charts): #79

Sweden (Physical album charts): #42

Sweden (Hardrock album charts): #20

USA (Billboard Heatseekers Chart): #9

The album is available as a special edition 2CD Mediabook (including expanded 48-pages booklet, several in-depth texts by conceptual author Daniel Gildenlöw, demo material & band commentary tracks), standard jewelcase CD, gatefold 180g 2LP vinyl plus album on CD as bonus & digital download.

Tracklisting:

“On A Tuesday”

“Tongue Of God”

“Meaningless”

“Silent Gold”

“Full Throttle Tribe”

“Reasons”

“Angels Of Broken Things”

“The Taming Of A Beast”

“If This Is The End”

“The Passing Light Of Day”

Bonus Disc:

Introduction

“Tongue Of God” (intro)

“Tongue Of God” (demo)

“Meaningless” (intro)

“Meaningless” (demo)

“Silent Gold” (intro)

“Silent Gold” (demo)

“Full Throttle Tribe” (intro)

“Full Throttle Tribe” (demo)

“Reasons” (intro)

“Reasons” (demo)

“Angels Of Broken Things (intro)

“Angels Of Broken Things” (demo)

Bloopers

“Reasons” video:

“Meaningless” video:

Album teaser:

Pain Of Salvation have announced a North American tour and recently added a show in Cologne, Germany to their European run, for which fellow Swedes Port Noir have been added as support act. Tour dates listed below.

February

7-11 - Tampa (US) - Cozumel (Mexico) - Cruise To The Edge

12 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

14 - Houston,TX - The Scout bar

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

16 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

18 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

19 - Detroit, MI - The Token Lounge

21 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

22 - Quebec, QC - Le Cercle

23 - Montreal, QC - Le Tulipe

24 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works

26 - New York, NY - The Marlin Room

March

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

31 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia-Theater

April

1 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

2 - Reichenbach, Germany - Art Rock festival V

4 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

6 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini

9 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barceló

11 - Paris, France - Divan Du Monde

12 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

14 - Venlo, The Netherlands - Grenswerk

15 - Leiden, The Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

16 - Zwolle, The Netherlands - Hedon

16-18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

Pain of Salvation lineup 2016:

Daniel Gildenlöw - vocals, guitars

Ragnar Zolberg - guitars, vocals

Daniel D2 Karlsson - keyboards, backing vocals

Gustaf Hielm - bass, backing vocals

Léo Margarit - drums, backing vocals

(Photo - Lars Ardarve - Photographer)