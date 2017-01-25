PAIN OF SALVATION Hit The Charts With In The Passing Light Of Day
January 25, 2017, 19 minutes ago
Swedish progressive rock/metal innovators, Pain Of Salvation, released their new album, In The Passing Light Of Day, on January 13th via InsideOut Music. Order the album at this location.
The album has entered the national sales charts in various countries, reaching the highest entries in the band's history as follows:
Germany: #28
France: #70
The Netherlands: #86
Italy: #56
Switzerland: #28
Belgium (Flemish charts): #82
Belgium (Wallonian charts): #79
Sweden (Physical album charts): #42
Sweden (Hardrock album charts): #20
USA (Billboard Heatseekers Chart): #9
The album is available as a special edition 2CD Mediabook (including expanded 48-pages booklet, several in-depth texts by conceptual author Daniel Gildenlöw, demo material & band commentary tracks), standard jewelcase CD, gatefold 180g 2LP vinyl plus album on CD as bonus & digital download.
Tracklisting:
“On A Tuesday”
“Tongue Of God”
“Meaningless”
“Silent Gold”
“Full Throttle Tribe”
“Reasons”
“Angels Of Broken Things”
“The Taming Of A Beast”
“If This Is The End”
“The Passing Light Of Day”
Bonus Disc:
Introduction
“Tongue Of God” (intro)
“Tongue Of God” (demo)
“Meaningless” (intro)
“Meaningless” (demo)
“Silent Gold” (intro)
“Silent Gold” (demo)
“Full Throttle Tribe” (intro)
“Full Throttle Tribe” (demo)
“Reasons” (intro)
“Reasons” (demo)
“Angels Of Broken Things (intro)
“Angels Of Broken Things” (demo)
Bloopers
“Reasons” video:
“Meaningless” video:
Album teaser:
Pain Of Salvation have announced a North American tour and recently added a show in Cologne, Germany to their European run, for which fellow Swedes Port Noir have been added as support act. Tour dates listed below.
February
7-11 - Tampa (US) - Cozumel (Mexico) - Cruise To The Edge
12 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
14 - Houston,TX - The Scout bar
15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
16 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
18 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
19 - Detroit, MI - The Token Lounge
21 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
22 - Quebec, QC - Le Cercle
23 - Montreal, QC - Le Tulipe
24 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works
26 - New York, NY - The Marlin Room
March
29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
30 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
31 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia-Theater
April
1 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe
2 - Reichenbach, Germany - Art Rock festival V
4 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
6 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia
7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
8 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini
9 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barceló
11 - Paris, France - Divan Du Monde
12 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
14 - Venlo, The Netherlands - Grenswerk
15 - Leiden, The Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel
16 - Zwolle, The Netherlands - Hedon
16-18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
Pain of Salvation lineup 2016:
Daniel Gildenlöw - vocals, guitars
Ragnar Zolberg - guitars, vocals
Daniel D2 Karlsson - keyboards, backing vocals
Gustaf Hielm - bass, backing vocals
Léo Margarit - drums, backing vocals
(Photo - Lars Ardarve - Photographer)