PALADINE Announce New Album Based On The Dragonlance Series; Details Revealed
November 18, 2020, an hour ago
Greek epic/heavy/power metallers Paladine have announced that the second full-length studio album, Entering The Abyss, will be released in March 2021 via No Remorse Records.
The concept is based on Dragonlance, the best-selling epic fantasy novel series written by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman.
The cover artwork was designed once again by Singaporean artist, Jim Ling:
Tracklisting:
“Raistlin’s Ambition”
“War Of The Lance (Bringer Of Fire)”
“Between Gods And Men”
“Mighty Heart”
“Entering The Abyss”
“Hourglass In The Sky”
“Darkness And Light”
“Brother Against Brother”
“Sacrifice Of A Hero”
“The Return”
“River Of Souls”