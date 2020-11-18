PALADINE Announce New Album Based On The Dragonlance Series; Details Revealed

November 18, 2020, an hour ago

Greek epic/heavy/power metallers Paladine have announced that the second full-length studio album, Entering The Abyss, will be released in March 2021 via No Remorse Records.

The concept is based on Dragonlance, the best-selling epic fantasy novel series written by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman.

The cover artwork was designed once again by Singaporean artist, Jim Ling:

Tracklisting:

“Raistlin’s Ambition”
“War Of The Lance (Bringer Of Fire)”
“Between Gods And Men”
“Mighty Heart”
“Entering The Abyss”
“Hourglass In The Sky”
“Darkness And Light”
“Brother Against Brother”
“Sacrifice Of A Hero”
“The Return”
“River Of Souls”



