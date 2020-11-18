PALADINE Announce New Album Based On The Dragonlance Series; Details Revealed

Greek epic/heavy/power metallers Paladine have announced that the second full-length studio album, Entering The Abyss, will be released in March 2021 via No Remorse Records.

The concept is based on Dragonlance, the best-selling epic fantasy novel series written by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman.

The cover artwork was designed once again by Singaporean artist, Jim Ling:

Tracklisting:

“Raistlin’s Ambition”

“War Of The Lance (Bringer Of Fire)”

“Between Gods And Men”

“Mighty Heart”

“Entering The Abyss”

“Hourglass In The Sky”

“Darkness And Light”

“Brother Against Brother”

“Sacrifice Of A Hero”

“The Return”

“River Of Souls”