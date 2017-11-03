PAN ROCKS - Steel Pan Project Gets Big Boost From JANE’S ADDICTION; “Been Caught Stealing” Video Streaming

Earlier this year, world renown steel pannist and creator of Pan Rocks, Tracy Thornton collaborated with producer Matt Starr (Mr Big, Ace Frehley) to record 30 steel pannists from around the world along side Billy Sheehan (Mr Big), Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns), Bruce Kulick (KISS) and Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction). The project was recorded at Ocean Studios in Burbank and yielded five songs. One of the songs was the Jane’s Addiction song “Been Caught Stealing”.

On October 16th, Jane’s Addiction posted a video for the Pan Rocks version of “Been Caught Stealing” on their Facebook page. The post received over 90,000 views and 800+ shares in one week.

The recording is the first step in what Thornton says are some big plans for 2018. “It has always been my vision to bring together the Trinidadian Steelpan, the visuals of Carnival and rock and roll in a traveling circus type show. This recording was the first step towards realizing that vision.”

"It's an honor to be part of this project", says Jane's drummer Stephen Perkins, who first met Thornton in 2009. After several years of developing his idea, Thornton met drummer/producer Matt Starr in 2016. “The combination of music and culture is incredibly powerful and a natural match,” says Starr. “There is so much mystique, sexuality and power in the way the Trinidadians celebrate Carnival, it lends itself perfectly to a spectacular rock and roll show.”

The sessions were documented by 360 video pioneer Dave Faires. Thornton and Starr have been talks with Dave and his partner Tim Hicks who’s collective credits include Coldplay, Stevie Wonder and a record setting journey to the top of Mount Everest. The team is creating a show that would encompass elements of live music and dance combined with 360 degree footage, live streaming content and live VJ effects inside of a giant portable dome.

“The idea is to first present it using a hybrid of live performance and 360 Video to start and then build it into the full live show”, says Thornton. “We will premier the show in a few select cities including Las Vegas in 2018 before ultimately taking it on the road.”

Videos for the remaining songs recorded will be released over the coming weeks. Titles include “Detroit Rock City” (featuring Bruce Kulick) streaming below, the Led Zeppelin classic “Kashmir” (featuring Russian rock cellists from America’s Got Talent Emil and Dariel), an original composition entitled “Dain Bramage” and the Holiday classic, “Carol Of The Bells” also featuring Emil and Dariel.