PANAMAMA Feat. WAR ON WOMEN, HIGH ON FIRE Members Perform VAN HALEN Set For Slay At Home Festival; Video

Slay At Home, a first of its kind virtual metal music and art festival organized by Frank Godla of Metal Injection, took place over the weekend. Two Minutes To Late Night, "the world's only heavy metal-themed talk show", have released the video below.

A message states: "Gwarsenio forced Shawna Potter from War On Women, Chris Maggio from High On Fire, and a his friend John who isn't from a famous band but has gotten SICK on every level of Tony Hawk 2, to cover 4 Van Halen songs with him for Metal Injection's "Slay At Home Festival." These are more traditional covers than you'd normally see on Two Minutes To Late Night but there's a few weird surprises here and there."