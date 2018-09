Bassist Rex Brown (Pantera, Down, Kill Devil Hill) is "Slugging it out in the studio, writing & recording Solo record #2...Stay tuned Folks, this is getting Good!!!"

Brown released his debut solo album, Smoke On This... in 2017 via eOne Music. The 11-song collection saw Rex handling lead vocals, guitar, and bass.

“Fault Line” video:

“Train Song” video:

“Crossing Lines” lyric video: