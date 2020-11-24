PANTERA – Far Beyond Driven Knucklebonz Available For Preorder

Knucklebonz has announced a limited edition collectible of Pantera’s Far Beyond Driven album, The 3D vinyl collectible is limited to 1,994 statues.

These are currently in production; reserve yours to ship once these are in stock. Each piece is handcrafted and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue. Ship date is early 2021, preorder here.

Dallas craft brewery, Texas Ale Project, announces a new beer collaboration with legendary Texas music icons, Pantera. Pantera Golden Ale, 5.4% ABV, the first beer to bear the Pantera name, will be available March 2021.

“We love creating fine ales and enjoy all kinds of music. We’re very excited to unite these two passions together under our roof, this time in partnership with the almighty Pantera. I couldn’t be more pumped about this project,” says Brent Thompson, Founder and Brewmaster of Texas Ale Project.

Pantera started their incredible and sometimes over the top metal journey just outside of Dallas, delivering their jaw dropping, intense new sound that changed the path of metal. Pantera brought a ‘new level’ of excitement and inspiration to the metal genre. Their party reputation was a side of the band they were proud of. They were known to throw back a few beers.

Texas Ale Project, the family and Veteran owned brewery, opened in Dallas in 2014, is known for their passion and ability to handcraft some of the best beers in Texas. Fire Ant Funeral Amber Ale, 50 FT Jackrabbit IPA, and 100 Million Angels Singing Double IPA are all gold medal winning brews. This year, the brewery also launched a line of new craft hard seltzers under the brand TAPWTR.

Pantera Golden Ale will be crushable with a clean finish and brewed with Cascade and Citra hops. The scheduled release is March 1st, 2021 (from Dallas) and will be available at fine retailers across Texas as well as through Tavour for direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States. More information on release events and product availability will be published in January.

