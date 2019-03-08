PANTERA Offers Far Beyond Driven Personalized Platinum Record Plaques

"This month we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Far Beyond Driven with the release of the personalized FBD platinum record plaque," reads a message from Pantera. "Thank you for being a part of this release and making Pantera history!"

Authenticated with the official RIAA certification signifying over 1 million copies sold, collectively, worldwide. This award features a platinum colored vinyl record and personalized, engraved inscription plate all framed in a 1.25" black frame. Measures 17.5” x 21.5” and weighs 8 pounds. Ships in 3-4 weeks.

Plaques are personalized with name entered in the "Your Name Here" field. Please be sure to check the inscription name in your cart and again at checkout for accuracy.

Order here.