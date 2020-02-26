PANTERA's Behind-The-Scenes Videographer DARYL ARNBERGER Talks Possibility Of Band Reunion If DIMEBAG DARREL Hadn't Been Killed - "Definitely"

The Landry.Audio Podcast recently spoke with Daryl "Bobby Tongs" Arnberger, one of Pantera / Damageplan guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott's closest friends. He’s best known as the videographer for their genre breaking home videos, which continue to introduce new fans to the band. In the interview below he discusses everything from the early glam days, the arrival of Phil Anselmo, the changing of their sound, their tours, Phil’s drug addiction, how the Down side project began to splinter the band, their break up, Dime’s gradual frustration with Damageplan, and Bobby’s relationship with the remaining band members.

Arnberger on the possibility of a Pantera reunion if Dimebag was still alive:

"Definitely. Because I know how, in his heart, he was Pantera; he always would be. No matter what it was called - Damageplan or what - that was always what was inside of him. And I know the things that he was feeling when he came home. He felt he had something to prove. He didn't wanna do those things with Pat Lachman (Damageplan vocalist). Pat had already been causing issues and there were problems. I have several voice messages from Darrell of things that he left, and was telling me about the things Pat was doing out there. And he was, like, 'Man, I don't wanna work with this dude. I wanna fire him. I just don't want people to think we're difficult to work with.' I mean, that's just how he felt. So, yeah, I definitely believe that Pantera would be standing on stage together again."

Dave Grohl, members of Anthrax, Lita Ford, Cypress Hill’s Sen Dog, members of In This Moment, Chris Broderick, BMX legend Rick Thorne, and Sebastian Bach were among dozens of musicians who came together at Dimebash 2020 to pay tribute to "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, the late co-founder and guitarist of Pantera and Damageplan, in front of a sold-out house at The Observatory OC in Santa Ana, CA on January 16.

The night featured Dime’s music and some of his favorite songs performed by a rotating cast of guests that also included members of Armored Saint, Bad Wolves, Butcher Babies, Crowbar, Hellyeah, King’s X, Kyng, Lamb of God, Prong, Sepultura, Stone Sour and more, led by musical director Nick Bowcott and stage manager Jessica Hill. Many additional musicians were also in attendance to honor Dimebag, including Mike Inez of Alice In Chains, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm and Chad Kroeger of Nickelback.

The all-ages event - produced by Dimebag’s longtime partner Rita Haney - also served as the unofficial kick-off for the Winter NAMM show, and was hosted by metal ambassadors Jose Mangin (Affliction, SiriusXM) and Riki Rachtman (former MTV Headbangers Ball host, Cathouse founder), and opened with the homegrown Texas sounds of WhiskeyDick.

After the show, artists and VIPs enjoyed a backstage party with tunes spun by KNAC’s DJ Will and barbecue from pitmaster Dave Grohl and his BackBeat BBQ. In an interview with the Orange County Register (January 17, 2020), Dave Grohl said, “You share food, you share music, you share laughs and…it’s so exciting and an honor to celebrate Dimebag.”

The all-star performance featured over 30 songs, including Pantera classics such as “Mouth For War,” "F*cking Hostile," “I’m Broken,” “Cowboys From Hell,” “Cemetery Gates” and “Walk,” along with various rock and metal classics such as "Ace of Spades," "Sweating Bullets," and "Balls To The Wall."

Other highlights of the night included Dave Grohl joining 10 other drummers for Sepultura’s “Roots Bloody Roots,” with Sepultura’s Derrick Green on vocals; Lita Ford and her band playing “Gotta Let Go” and “Close My Eyes Forever”; Sebastian Bach belting out “Cemetery Gates”; Nick Bowcott’s opening guitar medley of Dimebag songs, the Butcher Babies version of Pantera’s “F*cking Hostile”; and Scott Ian (on acoustic guitar), his wife Pearl Aday and outlaw country music star Cody Jinks performing the Pink Floyd classic “Wish You Were Here.”

Towards the end of the night, Dave Grohl took the stage to sing the Foo Fighters’ “Weenie Beenie,” with Scott Ian and his young son Revel on guitar, Frank Bello on bass and Charlie Benante on drums. Dimebash wrapped up with all 70+ music artists coming to the stage to honor Dimebag and his brother, late Pantera/Damageplan/Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul, with Pantera’s “Walk.”

The all-star list of performers at Dimebash 2020 included: Art Cruz (Lamb of God, Winds Of Plague), Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Chris Broderick (Act of Defiance / In Flames), Cody Jinks, Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens), Derrick Green (Sepultura), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves, ex-God Forbid), dUg Pinnick (King's X), Eddie Veliz (KYNG), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Gene Hoglan (Testament), Heidi Shepherd (Butcher Babies), Joey Vera (Armored Saint), Kirk Windstein (Crowbar), Lita Ford, Pearl Aday, Pepe Clarke (KYNG), Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head / Vio-lence), Randy Weitzel (In This Moment), BMX legend Rick Thorne, Roy Mayorga (Hellyeah / Stone Sour), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sebastian Bach, Sen Dog (Cypress Hill), Tommy Vext (Bad Wolves), Tommy Victor (Prong), Tony Campos (Static-X, Fear Factory), Tony Castaneda (ex-KYNG), Travis Johnson (In This Moment) and many others.

Event producer and Dimebag’s longtime partner Rita Haney told Kelli Skye Fadroski of the Orange County Register: “It’s hard to express my gratitude to everyone who still loves him [Abbott]. If you could put into words the smile that’s on my face and this feeling that I have bubbling up inside right now, it’s that. It doesn’t matter who you are, whether you’re in a band just starting out or a band that sells out Wembley Stadium, everyone wants to come together, hang out, eat some barbecue and laugh.”

Various items were raffled off for charity during Dimebash, including a one-of-a-kind Ronz World hand painted guitar featuring Dimebag’s likeness. Ronz World also surprised Dave Grohl with a unique BackBeat BBQ guitar, created specially for him. Proceeds from the event will benefit music education and animal rescues.