PANTERA Surpass One Billion Streams Across Digital Platforms

Pantera's social media manager has posted a message celebrating the band passing one billion streams across platforms including Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google and Deezer.

Former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo and his band, The Illegals, are doing live dates this year performing their special Vulgar Display Of Pantera set. Dates are as follows:

January (with King Parrot, Palm)

29 - Club Quattro - Nagoya, Japan

30 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

July

25 - Metal Days 2020 - Tolmin, Slovenia

30 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest - Rasnov, Romania

August

5 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic

6 - Bloodstock - Derbyshire, UK

Capital Chaos TV recently uploaded this 3-camera edit of Philip Anselmo & The Illegals performing Pantera's "Mouth For War" at the 2019 Aftershock Festival, held in California.