PANTERA - Vulgar Display Of Power 3D Vinyl Available For Pre-Order

KnuckleBonz has launched a pre-order for the upcoming Pantera - Vulgar Display Of Power 3D Vinyl, expected in fall 2019. Each piece is hand-crafted and offered in an exclusive limited edition. Only 1,992 pieces created.

All 3D Vinyl collectibles are officially licensed and limited editions. Created to capture some of the most iconic images in album art, this 3D Vinyl is 12″ (tall) x 12″ (wide) and this unique collectible can be desk-mounted or wall-mounted.

3D Vinyl captures the great album art of the last several decades and brings that to you in a statue collector series. Pre-order your at this location.