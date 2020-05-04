PAPA ROACH Challenge Fans To "Feel Like Home" In Quarantine; New Music Video Streaming

Papa Roach have released the official video for the track “Feel Like Home". The minimalistic, high-energy video was filmed at home, under quarantine, providing a rare and very entertaining look into the band members’ and their family at home.

The band explains, “We’re all home, in quarantine, and decided to try and entertain our families a little bit with one of our favorite songs from the record - we hope it brings a little joy and positivity. Really looking forward to seeing people around the world trying their own!"

And with that comment, Papa Roach and Better Noise Music are launching the #FEELLIKEHOMECHALLENGE, encouraging fans anywhere in the world to create their own version of the video, from home, for the opportunity at several prizes, including a Grand Prize of $1,200. All entries are to be submitted by Sunday May 31, at which point band will review all entries and choose a winner with 2 runner up prizes, along with prizing for 10 submissions selected at random on June 8, 2020. Anyone can enter anywhere in the world.

“Feel Like Home” is currently #2 on the German Rock Media charts and Germany is the #1 streaming territory for the song. The German people have embraced the upbeat nature of the track in our current quarantined reality, with streams going up 60% in the last few months following the bands’ 7 sold out shows on their biggest headline tour ever.

All details of the contest can be found at paparoach.com.