PAPA ROACH Previews More New Music With "Live From The Bubble, Pt. 2" (Video)

Papa Roach are giving fans another sneak peek into new music with the video below, Live From The Bubble, Pt. 2.

Says the band: "It's 2020 and like all bands, we had to cancel massive tours, so we're taking this opportunity to get in the studio and write new music together. We all got tested and quarantined ourselves in "the bubble" to write our next album."

Watch Live From The Bubble, Pt. 1 below: