PARADISE LOST - Draconian Times 25th Anniversary Reissue Detailed

"We can finally reveal what we've been up to," says Britain's Paradise Lost.

"A 25th anniversary re-issue of Draconian Times! Featuring the content you, our fans, have submitted; exclusive artwork, unheard tracks, memories from all of the band members and more. Pre-order your copy here. The 2LP red vinyl is exclusive to the band's official store and all pre-orders of this variant via Omerch will be entered into a lucky dip draw to win a handwritten lyric sheet from vocalist Nick Holmes. Good luck!"

The long-awaited 25th anniversary re-issue of the much adored, Draconian Times, is scheduled for release on December 4th via Music For Nations. Available lovingly pressed onto heavyweight audiophile approved vinyl, housed in a gatefold artwork sleeve, and presented on select and limited vinyl variants.

The special 25th anniversary edition also sees the vaults opened to provide a deluxe CD version that comes with a definitive disc of bonus, rare and unreleased material from the Draconian Times era. Furnished with new liner notes, never seen before deep dive into the album’s lyrical themes, and exclusive memories from Paradise Lost this is a must for fans and completists alike.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Enchantment"

"Hallowed Land"

"The Last Time"

"Forever Failure"

"Once Solemn"

"Shadowkings"

"Elusive Cure"

"Yearn For Change"

"Shades Of God"

"Hands Of Reason"

"I See Your Face"

"Jaded"

Disc 2

"Shadowkings" (BBC Live Session)

"Sweetness" (BBC Live Session)

"Once Solemn" (BBC Live Session)

"Yearn For Change" (BBC Live Session)

"The Last Time" (Demo)

"Forever Failure" (Demo)

"Shadow Kings" (Demo)

"I See Your Face" (Demo)

"Hallowed Land" (Demo)

"Hand Of Reason" (Demo)

"Last Desire" (Demo)

"Masters Of Misrule" (Demo)

"Walk Away" (Sisters Of Mercy Cover)

The videos for "The Last Time" and "Forever Failure" can be seen below.