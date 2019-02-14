PARADISE LOST - Limited Edition Vinyl Double-LP Version Of Drown in Darkness – The Early Demos To Be Released On Record Store Day 2019

Portuguese label Alma Mater Records, run by Moonspell's mastermind and charismatic vocalist Fernando Ribeiro, is currently not only establishing itself as the first adress for Portuguese talents such as the just signed up&coming Okkultist, but also a brand for the classics and timeless metal releases. Today the ever-growing label has announced their Spring release schedule, that will contain the hotly anticipated Drown In Darkness - The Early Demos by legendary Paradise Lost.

Drown in Darkness – The Early Demos is a compilation album featuring the music of Paradise Lost from their demos made between 1988 and '89. This finest selection of tracks is featuring rare and never-published-before demo versions from the band's 1988- Paradise Lost album to the Frozen Illusion-era, alongside exciting live versions from their memorable show in Liverpool, 1989.



Says Fernando Ribeiro: “I believe this release to be real Doom service, brought to your cell!!! This was how Underground sounded back in the day, when shores were covered in thick fog and you could barely notice the tower of an ancient cathedral. Drown in Darkness + Frozen Illusion were two of the very first tapes I owned and pretty much my introduction to Underground. I will never cease to be impressed by the volume of anguish invoked by the cavernous reverb of everything and the lyrical and gutural delivery of Nick Holmes. It’s a solemn ocasion this one and hope you guys enjoy our Underground Majesty collection, out little musical map to the greatest Underground Metal ever produced.”

Drown in Darkness – The Early Demos will be available on the Official Record Store Day, April 13rd 2019, in 2LP Gatefold, Smoke Grey / Black, exclusively limited to 500 copies worldwide! Pre-order your copy now at this location.



Drown in Darkness – The Early Demos tracklist:

Paradise Lost (1988) - Side A

"Drown In Darkness"

"Internal Torment"

"Morbid Existence"

Frozen Illusion (1989) - Side B

"Paradise Lost"

"Internal Torment"

"Frozen Illusion"

Live In Liverpool (1989) - Side C

"Internal Torment"

"Our Saviour"

"Plains Of Desolation"

Live In Liverpool (1989) - Side D

"Drown In Darkness"

"Paradise Lost"

"Nuclear Abomination"