PARADISE LOST To Live Stream November Show

On Thursday, November 5th at 20:00 GMT, Paradise Lost will live stream a show from The Mill.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 20th via StageIt. VIP tickets will be available with extra content; including an interview with the band, featuring fan questions submitted via social media.

"Just a quick few words to thank everyone for the ongoing great response to our latest album, Obsidian, and to announce that as there are still no stages for us to play on, we have decided to perform live from our rehearsal studio at The Mill in Bradford, West Yorkshire," says Paradise Lost.

This one time live event will feature a regular set from the band alongside a VIP option, which includes three extra songs plus a pre-recorded interview with the band. The Regular set will include the world premiere of two new songs from Obsidian, and the VIP set will feature three.

Note: the show can only be watched live and not played back at a later date. For further details, including your local stream time, visit paradiselost.co.uk.