PARADISE LOST Unveil "Enchantment" Lyric Video

The long-awaited 25th anniversary re-issue of the much adored Draconian Times by Paradise Lost is scheduled for release on December 4th via Music For Nations. Available lovingly pressed onto heavyweight audiophile approved vinyl, housed in a gatefold artwork sleeve, and presented on select and limited vinyl variants.

To celebrate this landmark, Paradise Lost has released a lyric video for the album's opening track, "Enchantment".

The special 25th anniversary edition also sees the vaults opened to provide a deluxe CD version that comes with a definitive disc of bonus, rare and unreleased material from the Draconian Times era. Furnished with new liner notes, never seen before deep dive into the album’s lyrical themes, and exclusive memories from Paradise Lost this is a must for fans and completists alike.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Enchantment"

"Hallowed Land"

"The Last Time"

"Forever Failure"

"Once Solemn"

"Shadowkings"

"Elusive Cure"

"Yearn For Change"

"Shades Of God"

"Hands Of Reason"

"I See Your Face"

"Jaded"

Disc 2

"Shadowkings" (BBC Live Session)

"Sweetness" (BBC Live Session)

"Once Solemn" (BBC Live Session)

"Yearn For Change" (BBC Live Session)

"The Last Time" (Demo)

"Forever Failure" (Demo)

"Shadow Kings" (Demo)

"I See Your Face" (Demo)

"Hallowed Land" (Demo)

"Hand Of Reason" (Demo)

"Last Desire" (Demo)

"Masters Of Misrule" (Demo)

"Walk Away" (Sisters Of Mercy Cover)

The videos for "The Last Time" and "Forever Failure" can be seen below.