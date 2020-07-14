Party Like A Rock Star ... At Home?

The sad truth about life is that some of us weren’t born with the talent and luck needed to become rock stars. And, even if you don’t work nine to five, there are slim chances that throngs of groupies are waiting in front of your office just to start the party.

But, that doesn’t mean that you can’t have such a party, or at least something close.

The modern world has given us many advantages and shortcuts that will allow everyone to have a good time. Obviously, having wads of cash would help, but let’s imagine that you don’t and that you want to party like a rock star from the comfort of your home without expending your life savings.

The Balance of Vices

There is only one reason why parties and the here rock and roll lifestyle are presented through vices. It simply sounds more hardcore. The mindset is half of the work, and if you are trying to avoid things that might be bad for you it will be impossible to have a good time.

Technically speaking, balancing your vices is quite virtuous. Only if you overdo any of them it can be bad for your health or wellbeing. But, if you use them in moderation you will actually be better off in the long run.

It is all about freedom. Drink when you want, sleep when you want, use the things that bring joy and avoid those that don’t. That is the basic mantra of the rock star lifestyle and something that everyone can employ in their life.

#1 Lust



This should’ve probably gone last, but is also one of the most prominent vices if you want to party like a rock star.

The good thing is that people aren’t actually drawn to money and fame, those are just the results of the real thing. People gather to

have good energy, to have freedom, and to have an IDGAF attitude. If you can give than those, you can enjoy their energy in return.

And with online apps like Tinder, Bumble, and dozens of the same, it should be easy to share the word about your intent.

Don’t lie, don’t try to fool people. Yes, you want them there to recreate the lyrics to the song made by the artist formerly known as Prince.

#2 Gluttony

Probably the easiest one to solve, as you can always order in. Check online for any type of soul food available in your city and pick whatever your tongue thinks you should have. Don’t eat anything you don’t want to, and eat anything you do want to taste. Share everything with their people who are already enjoying sin No. 1 with you.

#3 Greed

We can thank modern technology for solving this issue, as gambling became even easier from home than it ever was from a normal casino. You can even stream your games to your TV and make everyone take part. There are even some hard rock-themed slots and spinners as we have seen on Canadian version of Betsafe.

#4 Sloth



Allow yourself to do nothing. This doesn’t mean to be unproductive or to do something entertaining. No, do absolutely nothing, without any type of goal in mind.

There is an art to doing nothing and feeling content while at such a state. It is a moment of full control over your life and person. At that moment, you don’t need others to validate what you are doing, and you can do no wrong… because you aren’t doing anything.

#5 Wrath



There is a difference between wrath and anger. The former is purposeful. Use your anger to break through an obstacle and do what you want, but harder. Take that guitar

and burn through some riffs, even if it sounds awful use your anger to ignite your passion and force through it. Don’t be angry at yourself. Be angry at the world not letting you be yourself. That is how some of the best music in the world came to be!

#6 Envy



Envy is the act of coveting something others have and you don’t. In its plain and impotent form, it is destructive to the very essence of your soul. But, if you are active and use that feeling to emulate your idols, then you are going somewhere. Even the great Lemmy Kilmister had an influence in the form of Little Richard and he worked

every day to reach those heights.

#7 Pride



You’re the one organizing the party, have pride and confidence that the people who are there want to be there because of you and that those who are not will have the rest of their lives to be sorry about that fact.

Lean back and pour yourself a drink to have a toast, to yourself. Enjoy every moment of your life, the good and the bad with a grin on your face.

Bonus: Acedia



This one is often left out of the books, but should be mentioned. This is the sin of not giving a flying f***, and probably the first one you should commit if given a choice.

Yeah, probably not everything will go as you imagine, and some things will fall flat like a hockey puck. But, that is life, make sure to have fun regardless of how many lemons you are biting in.