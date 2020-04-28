PASSION Streaming Cover Of RATT's "Loving You Is A Dirty Job"; Audio

April 28, 2020, an hour ago

UK hard rockers, Passion, have released a covers EP, Under The Covers, featuring tributes to classics by Van Halen, Ratt, Slaughter, and Winger. Stream or download the digital only EP here, and listen to the cover of Ratt's "Loving You Is A Dirty Job" below.

Tracklisting:

"Poundcake" (Van Halen)
"Up All Night" (Slaughter)
"Loving You Is A Dirty Job" (Ratt)
"Easy Come Easy Go" (Winger)

"Loving You Is A Dirty Job":

"Poundcake":



